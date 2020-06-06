Eqis Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ALL. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Allstate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Allstate by 250.4% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. 76.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.03, for a total transaction of $176,570.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,783 shares in the company, valued at $176,570.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 6,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total value of $676,271.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,746.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 664,021 shares of company stock worth $67,275,235. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ALL shares. TheStreet raised Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Allstate in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Allstate currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.67.

Allstate stock opened at $105.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.88. Allstate Corp has a 12-month low of $64.13 and a 12-month high of $125.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.18 and its 200 day moving average is $106.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $9.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Allstate Corp will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Allstate’s payout ratio is 20.71%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

