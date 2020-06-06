Eqis Capital Management Inc. Makes New $217,000 Investment in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 170.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,022,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,274 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC purchased a new stake in Whirlpool in the first quarter worth $82,574,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Whirlpool in the fourth quarter worth $97,260,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 194.5% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 698,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,996,000 after purchasing an additional 461,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Whirlpool by 5,674.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,645,000 after buying an additional 282,268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WHR. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Longbow Research decreased their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $178.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Whirlpool from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.11.

WHR stock opened at $136.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $64.00 and a 12-month high of $163.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.98.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.00%.

In related news, EVP Shengpo Wu purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $113.00 per share, with a total value of $56,500.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $751,224. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. Buys 3,971 Shares of Prospect Capital Co.
Eqis Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,521 Caterpillar Inc.
Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $206,000 Holdings in Luminex Co.
Eqis Capital Management Inc. Buys New Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF
871 Shares in Goldman Sachs Group Inc Purchased by Eqis Capital Management Inc.
10,823 Shares in KeyCorp Purchased by Eqis Capital Management Inc.
