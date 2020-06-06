Eqis Capital Management Inc. Makes New $217,000 Investment in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 170.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,022,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,274 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC purchased a new stake in Whirlpool in the first quarter worth $82,574,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Whirlpool in the fourth quarter worth $97,260,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 194.5% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 698,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,996,000 after purchasing an additional 461,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Whirlpool by 5,674.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,645,000 after buying an additional 282,268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WHR. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Longbow Research decreased their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $178.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Whirlpool from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.11.

WHR stock opened at $136.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $64.00 and a 12-month high of $163.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.98.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.00%.

In related news, EVP Shengpo Wu purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $113.00 per share, with a total value of $56,500.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $751,224. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

