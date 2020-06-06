Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 246 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Landstar System by 465.2% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Landstar System in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Landstar System by 43.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 404 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 53.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 437 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter.

In other Landstar System news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.24, for a total transaction of $576,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,830,399.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael K. Kneller sold 6,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $751,742.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,151,234.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LSTR stock opened at $112.28 on Friday. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.30 and a 1-year high of $119.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.43 and a 200-day moving average of $107.59.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.06). Landstar System had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The company had revenue of $927.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 6th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.94%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Landstar System from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Landstar System from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Landstar System from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.49.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

