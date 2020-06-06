Eqis Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 1,793 Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

Posted by on Jun 6th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UHT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $20,667,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 470,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,263,000 after buying an additional 93,130 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 7.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 703,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,882,000 after buying an additional 47,092 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 89.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 70,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,088,000 after buying an additional 33,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $2,836,000. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Universal Health Realty Income Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of NYSE UHT opened at $96.81 on Friday. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a twelve month low of $54.54 and a twelve month high of $132.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 69.15 and a beta of 0.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. This is a boost from Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th.

About Universal Health Realty Income Trust

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in sixty-nine properties located in twenty states.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Eqis Capital Management Inc. Buys 3,971 Shares of Prospect Capital Co.
Eqis Capital Management Inc. Buys 3,971 Shares of Prospect Capital Co.
Eqis Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,521 Caterpillar Inc.
Eqis Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,521 Caterpillar Inc.
Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $206,000 Holdings in Luminex Co.
Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $206,000 Holdings in Luminex Co.
Eqis Capital Management Inc. Buys New Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF
Eqis Capital Management Inc. Buys New Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF
871 Shares in Goldman Sachs Group Inc Purchased by Eqis Capital Management Inc.
871 Shares in Goldman Sachs Group Inc Purchased by Eqis Capital Management Inc.
10,823 Shares in KeyCorp Purchased by Eqis Capital Management Inc.
10,823 Shares in KeyCorp Purchased by Eqis Capital Management Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report