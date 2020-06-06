Eqis Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 1,793 Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UHT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $20,667,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 470,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,263,000 after buying an additional 93,130 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 7.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 703,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,882,000 after buying an additional 47,092 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 89.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 70,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,088,000 after buying an additional 33,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $2,836,000. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Universal Health Realty Income Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of NYSE UHT opened at $96.81 on Friday. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a twelve month low of $54.54 and a twelve month high of $132.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 69.15 and a beta of 0.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. This is a boost from Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th.

About Universal Health Realty Income Trust

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in sixty-nine properties located in twenty states.

