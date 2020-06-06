Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 497 Shares of China Southern Airlines Co Ltd (NYSE:ZNH)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in China Southern Airlines Co Ltd (NYSE:ZNH) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in China Southern Airlines were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in China Southern Airlines by 115.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of China Southern Airlines by 65.4% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 42,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 16,742 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in China Southern Airlines by 2,990.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in China Southern Airlines by 177.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in China Southern Airlines by 6,440.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of China Southern Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group upgraded China Southern Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine upgraded China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded China Southern Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. China Southern Airlines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of NYSE ZNH opened at $22.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.36 and its 200 day moving average is $27.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 1.71. China Southern Airlines Co Ltd has a 1-year low of $18.45 and a 1-year high of $36.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The transportation company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter. China Southern Airlines had a negative return on equity of 6.95% and a negative net margin of 3.84%. On average, analysts forecast that China Southern Airlines Co Ltd will post -4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

China Southern Airlines Profile

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airlines transportation services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

