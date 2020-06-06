Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $229,000 Stock Position in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 671 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hain Celestial Group were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Hain Celestial Group by 49.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,199,000 after buying an additional 60,175 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $508,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Hain Celestial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 212,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,527,000 after acquiring an additional 41,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Hain Celestial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. 98.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $30.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.24 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.01. Hain Celestial Group Inc has a 1-year low of $17.94 and a 1-year high of $31.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $553.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.56 million. Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 5.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Hain Celestial Group Inc will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

HAIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hain Celestial Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Hain Celestial Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Hain Celestial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.64.

In other news, insider Engaged Capital Co-Invest Vi-D sold 105,426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total value of $3,160,671.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,198 shares in the company, valued at $815,396.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher J. Boever purchased 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.11 per share, for a total transaction of $149,881.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,881. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 680,426 shares of company stock valued at $20,168,921. Company insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

