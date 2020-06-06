Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Rating Reiterated by Evercore ISI

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Evercore ISI in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $62.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.20% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Ciena in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Ciena from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. B. Riley downgraded Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded Ciena from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ciena presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.91.

Shares of CIEN stock opened at $54.29 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Ciena has a 12 month low of $30.58 and a 12 month high of $57.19. The company has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.90.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.27. Ciena had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $894.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ciena will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ciena news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total transaction of $50,078.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 1,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $59,976.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,731 shares of company stock worth $1,390,404. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Ciena by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 90,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in Ciena by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 28,770 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Tobam lifted its position in Ciena by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 2,508 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in Ciena by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,067 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its position in Ciena by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 12,310 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

