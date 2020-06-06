Castellum (OTCMKTS:CWQXF) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Castellum (OTCMKTS:CWQXF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of CWQXF stock opened at $19.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.81. Castellum has a 12 month low of $18.70 and a 12 month high of $19.30.

About Castellum

Castellum is one of the largest listed real estate companies in Sweden. Property values amount to SEK 89.2 billion and holdings comprise office, warehousing/ logistics and public sector properties, covering a total leasable area of 4.2 million square metres. The real estate portfolio is owned and managed under the Castellum brand through a decentralized organization with strong and clear local presence in 20 cities in Sweden and also in Copenhagen and Helsinki.

