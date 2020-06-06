Castellum (OTCMKTS:CWQXF) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Castellum (OTCMKTS:CWQXF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Shares of CWQXF stock opened at $19.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.81. Castellum has a 12 month low of $18.70 and a 12 month high of $19.30.
About Castellum
