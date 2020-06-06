CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $3.75 price objective on the energy company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.61% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Cairn Energy PLC is engaged in the discovery, exploration and development of oil and gas properties in South Asia. The Company has discovered and developed many major fields in India and Bangladesh. Cairn Energy PLC is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.75.

Shares of CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR stock opened at $3.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $975.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.67 and its 200-day moving average is $3.74. CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR has a one year low of $1.28 and a one year high of $5.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom; Norway; and the Atlantic Margin, including Senegal, Mexico, Suriname, Côte d'Ivoire, Mauritania, and the Republic of Ireland.

