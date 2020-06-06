CHIBA BK LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:CHBAY) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

CHIBA BK LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:CHBAY) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
CHBAY opened at $24.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.11. CHIBA BK LTD/ADR has a 12 month low of $18.40 and a 12 month high of $28.26.
About CHIBA BK LTD/ADR
