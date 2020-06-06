CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Societe Generale

Posted by on Jun 6th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CGG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th.

Shares of CGG stock opened at $1.33 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. CGG has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $3.41. The company has a market cap of $856.48 million, a P/E ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 2.71.

CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $252.70 million during the quarter. CGG had a positive return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 9.81%.

About CGG

CGG operates as a geoscience company in North America, the Central and South Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir; and Equipment segments. The Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir segment develops and licenses multi-client seismic surveys; processes seismic data; and sells seismic data processing and reservoir characterization software primarily under the geovation, Hampson-Russell, and Jason brands.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for CGG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Ciena Rating Reiterated by Evercore ISI
Ciena Rating Reiterated by Evercore ISI
Castellum Rating Reiterated by Barclays
Castellum Rating Reiterated by Barclays
CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research
CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research
CHIBA BK LTD/ADR Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine
CHIBA BK LTD/ADR Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine
CGG Stock Rating Upgraded by Societe Generale
CGG Stock Rating Upgraded by Societe Generale
Societe Generale Reiterates “Buy” Rating for CARLSBERG AS/S
Societe Generale Reiterates “Buy” Rating for CARLSBERG AS/S


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report