Societe Generale Reiterates “Buy” Rating for CARLSBERG AS/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY)

CARLSBERG AS/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Societe Generale in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

CABGY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised CARLSBERG AS/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine raised CARLSBERG AS/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank raised CARLSBERG AS/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CARLSBERG AS/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CARLSBERG AS/S in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS CABGY opened at $27.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.73. The company has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. CARLSBERG AS/S has a twelve month low of $18.49 and a twelve month high of $31.47.

CARLSBERG AS/S Company Profile

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company provides craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beers; and soft drinks. It offers its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Baltika, Tuborg, birell, Ringnes, and other local brand names.

