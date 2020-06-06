Peel Hunt Downgrades British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) to Buy

British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Peel Hunt to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

BTLCY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. AlphaValue downgraded British Land from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. HSBC cut British Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised British Land from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. British Land presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.25.

Shares of BTLCY stock opened at $5.73 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.32. British Land has a 12 month low of $3.72 and a 12 month high of $8.72.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on Retail around the UK and London Offices. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £16.8bn (British Land share: £12.9bn) as at 30 September 2018 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

