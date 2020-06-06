BYD/Shs H Vtg 1.00 (OTCMKTS:BYDDF) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BYD/Shs H Vtg 1.00 (OTCMKTS:BYDDF) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded BYD/Shs H Vtg 1.00 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th.

Shares of BYDDF stock opened at $6.62 on Thursday. BYD/Shs H Vtg 1.00 has a fifty-two week low of $4.07 and a fifty-two week high of $7.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.42.

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rechargeable battery and photovoltaic, handset components and assembly, and automobile businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Rechargeable Battery and Photovoltaic Business; Mobile Handset Components and Assembly Service; and Automobiles and Related Products.

