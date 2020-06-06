Petroleum Geo-Services ASA (OTCMKTS:PGSVY) Stock Rating Upgraded by DNB Markets

Petroleum Geo-Services ASA (OTCMKTS:PGSVY) was upgraded by stock analysts at DNB Markets from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Petroleum Geo-Services ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Petroleum Geo-Services ASA in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Petroleum Geo-Services ASA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Petroleum Geo-Services ASA in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Petroleum Geo-Services ASA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS PGSVY opened at $0.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $142.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. Petroleum Geo-Services ASA has a 1 year low of $0.23 and a 1 year high of $2.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.15.

Petroleum Geo-Services ASA (OTCMKTS:PGSVY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The energy company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $128.80 million during the quarter. Petroleum Geo-Services ASA had a negative net margin of 13.35% and a negative return on equity of 13.79%.

About Petroleum Geo-Services ASA

Petroleum Geo-Services ASA, a marine geophysical company, provides geophysical services. The company operates through three business units: Sales & Imaging, New Ventures, and Operations & Technology. It offers a range of seismic and reservoir services, including acquisition, imaging, interpretation, and field evaluation to oil and gas companies.

