Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Thor Industries manufactures a wide range of recreational vehicles (RVs) at various manufacturing facilities located in Indiana and Ohio and sold through independent dealers in the U.S. and Canada. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on THO. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Thor Industries from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Thor Industries from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Thor Industries from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Northcoast Research downgraded Thor Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Sidoti dropped their price target on Thor Industries from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.90.

Shares of Thor Industries stock opened at $100.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 2.60. Thor Industries has a 12 month low of $32.30 and a 12 month high of $103.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.31.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The construction company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). Thor Industries had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Thor Industries will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jan Suwinski bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.19 per share, with a total value of $74,380.00. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THO. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Thor Industries by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,774 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,675,000 after purchasing an additional 9,682 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Thor Industries by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 71,878 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,340,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Thor Industries by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,729 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 3,829 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in Thor Industries by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 16,341 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Thor Industries by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,870 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,636,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

