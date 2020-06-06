Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc (NYSE:BBW) Raised by Analyst

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc (NYSE:BBW) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.07. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Build-A-Bear Workshop’s FY2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BBW. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th.

Shares of BBW opened at $2.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $6.29.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $46.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.60 million. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a negative return on equity of 15.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 332,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 17.1% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 173,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 25,400 shares during the period. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 53.94% of the company’s stock.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, International Franchising, and Commercial. Its merchandise comprises a range of styles of stuffed animals; clothing, shoes, and accessories for the stuffed animals; and other toy and novelty items.

