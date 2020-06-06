SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of SEI Investments from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of SEI Investments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SEI Investments from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.33.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

SEIC stock opened at $60.31 on Tuesday. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $35.40 and a 52 week high of $69.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a current ratio of 5.94. The company has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.29.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.05). SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 29.85%. The firm had revenue of $414.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.60%.

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 18th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the asset manager to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SEIC. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 3,518.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,354,916 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $481,600,000 after buying an additional 7,151,628 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in SEI Investments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,275,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 509.9% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,278,347 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $61,041,000 after buying an additional 1,068,750 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 16,543,846 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,083,291,000 after buying an additional 536,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 785,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,412,000 after buying an additional 244,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Read More: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.