Costain Group (LON:COST) Earning Somewhat Negative Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Headlines about Costain Group (LON:COST) have been trending somewhat negative this week, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Costain Group earned a media sentiment score of -1.33 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COST. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Costain Group in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Costain Group in a research note on Friday.

LON:COST opened at GBX 79.80 ($1.05) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $91.81 million and a P/E ratio of -29.56. Costain Group has a one year low of GBX 24.10 ($0.32) and a one year high of GBX 325.50 ($4.28). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 78.11 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 130.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.58, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Costain Group (LON:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported GBX 13.50 ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 10.80 ($0.14) by GBX 2.70 ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Costain Group will post 3636.9998322 EPS for the current year.

Costain Group Company Profile

Costain Group PLC provides engineering solutions for various energy, water, and transportation infrastructures in the United Kingdom, Spain, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Natural Resources. The Infrastructure division operates in the highways, rail, and nuclear markets.

