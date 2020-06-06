The Western Union (NYSE:WU) Given Daily Media Impact Rating of -3.00

Media headlines about The Western Union (NYSE:WU) have trended very negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. The Western Union earned a media sentiment score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the credit services provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

NYSE:WU opened at $24.55 on Friday. The Western Union has a 12 month low of $17.39 and a 12 month high of $28.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.51. The company has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.89.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The Western Union had a net margin of 20.64% and a negative return on equity of 1,692.22%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Western Union will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The Western Union’s payout ratio is currently 52.02%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WU shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on The Western Union from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of The Western Union in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Western Union from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays cut their price target on The Western Union from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on The Western Union from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.71.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

