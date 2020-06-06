Critical Comparison: Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) & SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB)

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) and SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.8% of Broadcom shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.7% of SuperCom shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Broadcom shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Broadcom and SuperCom’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Broadcom $22.60 billion 5.61 $2.72 billion $17.41 18.21 SuperCom $21.88 million 0.88 -$15.74 million N/A N/A

Broadcom has higher revenue and earnings than SuperCom.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Broadcom and SuperCom, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Broadcom 1 4 29 0 2.82 SuperCom 0 1 0 0 2.00

Broadcom currently has a consensus price target of $332.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.71%. SuperCom has a consensus price target of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 97.63%. Given SuperCom’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SuperCom is more favorable than Broadcom.

Volatility & Risk

Broadcom has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SuperCom has a beta of -0.02, indicating that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Broadcom and SuperCom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broadcom 11.64% 32.46% 10.44% SuperCom N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Broadcom beats SuperCom on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other. The Wired Infrastructure segment provides set-top box system-on-chips (SoCs); cable, digital subscriber line, and passive optical networking central office/consumer premise equipment SoCs; Ethernet switching and routing application specific standard products; embedded processors and controllers; serializer/deserializer application specific integrated circuits; optical and copper, and physical layers; and fiber optic laser and receiver components. The Wireless Communications segment offers RF front end modules, filters, and power amplifiers; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global positioning system/global navigation satellite system SoCs; and custom touch controllers. The Enterprise Storage segment provides serial attached small computer system interface, and redundant array of independent disks controllers and adapters; peripheral component interconnect express switches; fiber channel host bus adapters and switches; read channel based SoCs; custom flash controllers; and preamplifiers. The Industrial & Other segment offers optocouplers, industrial fiber optics, motion control encoders and subsystems, and light emitting diodes. The company's products are used in various applications, including enterprise and data center networking, home connectivity, set-top boxes, broadband access, telecommunication equipment, smartphones and base stations, data center servers and storage systems, factory automation, power generation and alternative energy systems, and electronic displays. Broadcom Inc. is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About SuperCom

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company offers MAGNA, a common platform for ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management. Its PureRF suite is a solution based on radio-frequency identification (RFID) tag technology to identify, locate, track, monitor, count, and protect people and objects. The company's PureRF suite comprises PureRF tags, hands-free long-range RFID asset and Vehicle tags, PureRF readers, PureRF activators, and PureRF initializers. It also provides house arrest monitoring systems, PureTag RF bracelets, PureCom RF base stations, GPS offender tracking systems, PureTrack smartphone device, PureBeacon, PureMonitor offender electronic monitoring software, inmate monitoring systems, DoorGuard tracking station, and personnel tags. In addition, the company offers domestic violence victim protection systems; SuperPay, a mobile payment hybrid suite; and PowaPOS, an integrated design incorporating retail peripherals. Further, it provides Safend's Encryption Suite that protects the organization's sensitive data; and designs solutions for carrier wi-fi, enterprise connectivity, smart city, smart hospitality, connected campuses, and connected events. The company serves healthcare and homecare, security and safety, community public safety, law enforcement, electronic monitoring, livestock monitoring, and building and access automation industries. SuperCom Ltd. sells its systems and products through local representatives, subsidiaries, and distribution channels, as well as independent representatives and resellers. The company was formerly known as Vuance Ltd. and changed its name to SuperCom Ltd. in January 2013. SuperCom Ltd. was founded in 1988 and is based in Herzliya, Israel.

