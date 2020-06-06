Virgin Australia (OTCMKTS:VBHLF) Receives Media Impact Score of -2.56

Media coverage about Virgin Australia (OTCMKTS:VBHLF) has trended negative recently, InfoTrie reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Virgin Australia earned a news sentiment score of -2.56 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VBHLF opened at $0.37 on Friday. Virgin Australia has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.13 and its 200-day moving average is $0.10.

Virgin Australia Holdings Limited engages in the operation of domestic and international passenger and cargo airline business in Australia. The company operates through Virgin Australia Domestic, Virgin Australia International, Velocity, and Tigerair Australia segments. Its aircraft flies to domestic destinations, including regional network, charter, and cargo operations; and international destinations comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Tasman, Pacific Island, and South East Asian flying, as well as international cargo operations.

