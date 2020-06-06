The Unilever Group (OTCMKTS:UNLVF) Earns Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.80

News stories about The Unilever Group (OTCMKTS:UNLVF) have been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. The Unilever Group earned a news impact score of 0.80 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of OTCMKTS UNLVF opened at $51.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.41. The Unilever Group has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $62.90.

UNLVF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised The Unilever Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, DZ Bank cut The Unilever Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th.

The Unilever Group, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, and Vaseline brands.

