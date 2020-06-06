Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) Receiving Somewhat Negative Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Press coverage about Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) has been trending somewhat negative on Saturday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Financial Institutions earned a coverage optimism score of -1.33 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the bank an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FISI shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Financial Institutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Financial Institutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Financial Institutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Financial Institutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISI opened at $21.17 on Friday. Financial Institutions has a one year low of $12.78 and a one year high of $33.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.93 and a 200-day moving average of $25.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $301.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.06.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.40). Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 18.30%. The business had revenue of $43.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.16 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Financial Institutions will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio is 35.14%.

In other news, Director Andrew W. Dorn, Jr. acquired 2,558 shares of Financial Institutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.57 per share, with a total value of $47,502.06. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,680. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert M. Glaser acquired 2,000 shares of Financial Institutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.68 per share, for a total transaction of $41,360.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,336 shares in the company, valued at $420,548.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 12,058 shares of company stock valued at $226,502. 4.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. It operates in two segments, Banking and Non-Banking. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and sweep investments, as well as individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

