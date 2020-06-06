Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Receives News Sentiment Rating of -3.58

Media stories about Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) have been trending very negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Twitter earned a coverage optimism score of -3.58 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the social networking company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected Twitter’s ranking:

Get Twitter alerts:

TWTR stock opened at $34.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 11.93, a quick ratio of 11.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Twitter has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $45.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.98.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $807.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.08 million. Twitter had a net margin of 36.39% and a return on equity of 3.22%. Twitter’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Twitter will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

TWTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cfra raised shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $38.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Twitter from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Twitter from $47.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Twitter to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.03.

In other news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $270,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 26,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.42, for a total transaction of $747,588.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 81,262 shares of company stock valued at $2,383,700. 2.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.