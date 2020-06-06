Extremely Critical Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) (OTCMKTS:NILSY) Share Price

Headlines about GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) (OTCMKTS:NILSY) have trended extremely negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) earned a coverage optimism score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the basic materials company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

NILSY stock opened at $29.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO has a 1-year low of $18.62 and a 1-year high of $35.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.47.

GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) Company Profile

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a metals and mining company in Europe, Asia, North and South America, Russia, and the CIS countries. The company operates through GMK Group, KGMK Group, NN Harjavalta, GRK Bystrinskoye, Other Metallurgical, and Other Non-Metallurgical segments.

