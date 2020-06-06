Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Receiving Somewhat Negative Press Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

Press coverage about Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) has trended somewhat negative on Saturday, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Credit Suisse Group earned a news impact score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BNP Paribas downgraded Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, HSBC downgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Credit Suisse Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

CS opened at $10.47 on Friday. Credit Suisse Group has a 1-year low of $6.47 and a 1-year high of $14.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.40.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Credit Suisse Group will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $0.0716 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, and Investment Banking & Capital Markets segments. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

