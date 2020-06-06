Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) Receiving Neutral Press Coverage, Report Finds

News headlines about Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) have been trending neutral on Saturday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Spirit of Texas Bancshares earned a news impact score of 0.40 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine cut Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Stephens cut Spirit of Texas Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.83.

NASDAQ:STXB opened at $13.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $229.49 million, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.95 and its 200-day moving average is $17.04. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a 1-year low of $8.96 and a 1-year high of $23.48.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $26.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.15 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Spirit of Texas Bancshares will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Nelda Luce Blair acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.66 per share, with a total value of $29,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Beall acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.05 per share, for a total transaction of $100,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 35,500 shares of company stock valued at $378,280 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRA accounts.

