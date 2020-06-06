Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) Given Daily Media Impact Rating of -2.70

Media coverage about Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) has trended negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson earned a news sentiment score of -2.70 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the communications equipment provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of NASDAQ:ERIC opened at $9.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.39. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $10.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.48.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $49.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.03 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 0.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides mobile radio access networks, transport solutions, and site solutions, as well as related services, such as network rollout, network tuning, and customer support.

