Very Negative Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Share Price

Headlines about Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) have trended very negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Pilgrim’s Pride earned a coverage optimism score of -3.20 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Pilgrim’s Pride stock opened at $18.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.89. Pilgrim’s Pride has a one year low of $15.75 and a one year high of $33.67.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PPC shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Pilgrim's Pride

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers fresh chicken products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chicken; and prepackaged case-ready chicken, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

