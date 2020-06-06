Contrasting Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) & Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT)

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) and Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get Luminex alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Luminex and Sintx Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Luminex 1 0 1 0 2.00 Sintx Technologies 0 1 1 0 2.50

Luminex presently has a consensus target price of $26.50, suggesting a potential downside of 14.16%. Sintx Technologies has a consensus target price of $2.25, suggesting a potential upside of 208.22%. Given Sintx Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sintx Technologies is more favorable than Luminex.

Risk and Volatility

Luminex has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sintx Technologies has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Luminex and Sintx Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Luminex -1.81% -1.25% -1.08% Sintx Technologies -250.19% -27.69% -17.24%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Luminex and Sintx Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Luminex $334.64 million 4.22 -$3.84 million ($0.21) -147.00 Sintx Technologies $690,000.00 12.47 -$4.80 million N/A N/A

Luminex has higher revenue and earnings than Sintx Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.7% of Luminex shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of Sintx Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.4% of Luminex shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Sintx Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Luminex beats Sintx Technologies on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Luminex

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; and VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market. The company also provides MicroPlex, MagPlex, xTAG, SeroMAP, and calibration and control microspheres; xPONENT, a software suite to simplify laboratory workflow and enhance productivity; SYNCT data management software solutions; TDAS, an analysis program designed for development and optimization of nucleic acid assays; IDEAS, an image analysis software; and xTAG assays and products to identify the causative agent for respiratory and gastrointestinal infections, as well as IVD kits for cystic fibrosis genotyping and pharmacogenetic assays used to profile genetic mutations related to drug metabolism. In addition, it offers MultiCode assays and products comprising HSV 1&2 assays, and other products to detect infectious agents in clinical samples; ARIES cassettes that are self-contained assay consumables, such as ARIES HSV 1&2 assays, ARIES FLU A/B and RSV assays, ARIES group A strep assays, ARIES bordetella assays, ARIES GBS assay, and ARIES C. difficile assays; and VERIGENE test cartridges, as well as operates as an original equipment manufacturer of custom reagents and instrumentation. The company serves pharmaceutical companies, clinical laboratories, and research and medical institutions. Luminex Corporation was founded in 1995 and is based in Austin, Texas.

About Sintx Technologies

Sintx Technologies, Inc., a biomaterial company, researches, develops, manufactures, and commercializes a range of medical implant products manufactured with silicon nitride in the United States, Europe, and South America. The company offers ceramic based biomaterial solutions in various medical and industrial applications. It provides spine implant products under the Valeo brand to surgeons and hospitals for use in cervical and thoracolumbar spine surgery. The company markets and sells its products directly; and through direct sales organizations, distributors, as well as original equipment manufacturer and private label partnerships. Sintx Technologies, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with CTL Amedica to design and launch spinal implants. The company was formerly known as Amedica Corporation and changed its name to Sintx Technologies, Inc. in October 2018. Sintx Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Receive News & Ratings for Luminex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.