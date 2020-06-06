Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SKFRY. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of AB SKF in a research report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of AB SKF from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup lowered shares of AB SKF from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of AB SKF in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of AB SKF in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.00.

SKFRY stock opened at $19.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.44. AB SKF has a fifty-two week low of $11.13 and a fifty-two week high of $21.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.32.

AB SKF (publ) offers bearings, seals, condition monitoring, lubrication systems, and services. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company's products include bearings, units, and housings; seals; lubrication solutions; lubricants; actuation systems, ball and roller screws, linear guides and tables, and engineering tools; magnetic bearings/permanent magnetic electric motors; mechatronic solutions; maintenance products; condition monitoring systems; power transmission products and solutions; coupling systems; test and measurement equipment; and vehicle aftermarket products, such as wheel end, powertrain, driveline, and suspension products.

