Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) Price Target Raised to $31.00

Posted by on Jun 6th, 2020

Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on QBCRF. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $34.00 target price (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Quebecor in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. TD Securities raised their target price on Quebecor from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS QBCRF opened at $22.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.33. Quebecor has a 52-week low of $18.63 and a 52-week high of $26.01.

About Quebecor

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

