Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) Price Target Raised to $31.00

Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on QBCRF. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $34.00 target price (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Quebecor in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. TD Securities raised their target price on Quebecor from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS QBCRF opened at $22.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.33. Quebecor has a 52-week low of $18.63 and a 52-week high of $26.01.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

