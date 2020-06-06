Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rwe Ag Sp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Rwe Ag Sp in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rwe Ag Sp from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Rwe Ag Sp from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Rwe Ag Sp in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Rwe Ag Sp presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.00.

RWEOY stock opened at $35.05 on Wednesday. Rwe Ag Sp has a twelve month low of $21.92 and a twelve month high of $38.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rwe Ag Sp will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rwe Ag Sp

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

