Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rwe Ag Sp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Rwe Ag Sp in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rwe Ag Sp from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Rwe Ag Sp from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Rwe Ag Sp in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Rwe Ag Sp presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.00.
RWEOY stock opened at $35.05 on Wednesday. Rwe Ag Sp has a twelve month low of $21.92 and a twelve month high of $38.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.24.
About Rwe Ag Sp
RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.
