SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smurfit Kappa Group PLC operates as a paper and paperboard manufacturer and converter. It also engages in the manufacturing, distribution and selling of containerboard, corrugated containers and other paper-based packaging products, such as solid board, graphic board and bag-in-box. The company’s operating segments consists of Europe and Americas. Europe segment includes a system of mills and plants which primarily produces containerboard. Americas segment comprises forestry, paper, corrugated, paper sack and folding carton activities. Smurfit Kappa Group PLC is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMFKY opened at $32.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.94. SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR has a 1 year low of $21.64 and a 1 year high of $39.57.

SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR Company Profile

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates through two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, e-commerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

