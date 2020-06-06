Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $36.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.73% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “DSM N V ADR is involved in the Chemicals Industry. Their main focus is on base materials, performance materials, materials processing, base chemicals and fine chemicals and coating resins. They are also involved in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas deposits in the North Sea, as well as the licensing of chemical technology and know-how; in addition the company produces ingredients for bakery products. DSM is a world market leader in a number of products, including caprolactam, melamine and EPDM synthetic rubber. “

RDSMY has been the topic of several other research reports. ING Group lowered Koninklijke DSM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Koninklijke DSM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Koninklijke DSM stock opened at $33.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.02. Koninklijke DSM has a fifty-two week low of $22.86 and a fifty-two week high of $34.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.45.

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter. Koninklijke DSM had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 8.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Koninklijke DSM will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in nutrition, health, and materials businesses in the Netherlands, North America, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Switzerland, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally.. The company operates through Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center segments.

