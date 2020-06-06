Sherritt International (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Posted by on Jun 6th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Sherritt International (OTCMKTS:SMIZF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sherritt International in a research report on Thursday, May 7th.

Shares of Sherritt International stock opened at $5.82 on Thursday. Sherritt International has a 1 year low of $3.12 and a 1 year high of $9.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.58.

About Sherritt International

Meliá Hotels International, SA owns, manages, operates, leases, and franchises hotels worldwide. The company operates approximately 390 hotels in 44 countries under the Gran Meliá, Paradisus Resorts, ME by Meliá, Meliá Hotels & Resorts, INNSIDE by Meliá, and Sol by Meliá brand names. It also operates Club Meliá vacation club; develops and operates real estate properties; and engages in casinos or tour-operator activities.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for Sherritt International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherritt International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Thor Industries Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research
Thor Industries Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research
Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc Raised by Analyst
Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc Raised by Analyst
SEI Investments Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet
SEI Investments Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet
Costain Group Earning Somewhat Negative Press Coverage, Analysis Shows
Costain Group Earning Somewhat Negative Press Coverage, Analysis Shows
The Western Union Given Daily Media Impact Rating of -3.00
The Western Union Given Daily Media Impact Rating of -3.00
Critical Comparison: Broadcom & SuperCom
Critical Comparison: Broadcom & SuperCom


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report