Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Jun 6th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SONO-TEK CORP. is engaged in the manufacture, development, assembly and sale of ultrasonic liquid atomizing units consisting of a nozzle based on patented technology, and an electrical power supply unit and related hardware that atomizes low-to-medium viscosity liquids used in industrial spraying. “

OTCMKTS SOTK opened at $2.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $35.46 million, a P/E ratio of 32.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of -0.39. Sono-Tek has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $3.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.33.

Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.51 million during the quarter. Sono-Tek had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 12.56%. Equities analysts expect that Sono-Tek will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Sono-Tek Company Profile

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. The company also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sono-Tek (SOTK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sono-Tek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sono-Tek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Thor Industries Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research
Thor Industries Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research
Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc Raised by Analyst
Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc Raised by Analyst
SEI Investments Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet
SEI Investments Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet
Costain Group Earning Somewhat Negative Press Coverage, Analysis Shows
Costain Group Earning Somewhat Negative Press Coverage, Analysis Shows
The Western Union Given Daily Media Impact Rating of -3.00
The Western Union Given Daily Media Impact Rating of -3.00
Critical Comparison: Broadcom & SuperCom
Critical Comparison: Broadcom & SuperCom


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report