Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SONO-TEK CORP. is engaged in the manufacture, development, assembly and sale of ultrasonic liquid atomizing units consisting of a nozzle based on patented technology, and an electrical power supply unit and related hardware that atomizes low-to-medium viscosity liquids used in industrial spraying. “

OTCMKTS SOTK opened at $2.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $35.46 million, a P/E ratio of 32.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of -0.39. Sono-Tek has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $3.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.33.

Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.51 million during the quarter. Sono-Tek had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 12.56%. Equities analysts expect that Sono-Tek will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Sono-Tek Company Profile

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. The company also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.

