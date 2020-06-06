Super Micro Computer (OTCMKTS:SMCI) Coverage Initiated at Loop Capital

Stock analysts at Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer (OTCMKTS:SMCI) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.33% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SMCI. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Monday, May 4th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Super Micro Computer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of SMCI stock opened at $28.61 on Thursday. Super Micro Computer has a 12-month low of $15.76 and a 12-month high of $30.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.76 and a 200-day moving average of $23.93.

In related news, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 7,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total value of $189,595.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,974.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. 20.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides high performance server solutions based on modular and open architecture. It offers a range of server, storage, blade, workstation, and full rack solutions, as well as networking devices, server management software, and technology support and services.

