REXEL SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

REXEL SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of REXEL SA/ADR in a report on Friday, April 24th. Kepler Capital Markets cut REXEL SA/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of REXEL SA/ADR in a report on Friday, April 17th.

Shares of RXEEY stock opened at $11.17 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.01. REXEL SA/ADR has a 1 year low of $5.78 and a 1 year high of $13.53.

Rexel SA distributes low and ultra-low voltage electrical products to professional customers and markets in the fields of construction, industry, and services. It offers electrical installation equipment, conduits and cables, lighting, security and communication, climate control, tools, and white and brown goods.

