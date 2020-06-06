Stereotaxis (OTCMKTS:STXS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Stereotaxis (OTCMKTS:STXS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.89% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Stereotaxis designs, manufactures and markets an advanced cardiology instrument control system for use in a hospital’s interventional surgical suite to enhance the treatment of coronary artery disease and arrhythmias. The Stereotaxis System is designed to allow physicians to navigate catheters, guidewires and stent delivery devices through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Stereotaxis in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Stereotaxis in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

STXS opened at $4.55 on Thursday. Stereotaxis has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $5.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.08.

Stereotaxis (OTCMKTS:STXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). Stereotaxis had a negative net margin of 14.80% and a negative return on equity of 1,456.01%. The business had revenue of $5.76 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Stereotaxis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stereotaxis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Stereotaxis by 573.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,181 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 12,928 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Stereotaxis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stereotaxis during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. 20.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stereotaxis

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic systems and instruments for the treatment of abnormal heart rhythms in the United States and internationally. Its products include Niobe ES robotic system that enables physicians to complete interventional procedures by providing image guided delivery of catheters and guide wires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites; and Vdrive system, which offers navigation and stability for the diagnostic and therapeutic devices designed to enhance interventional procedures.

