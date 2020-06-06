UBS Group Upgrades SOUTH32 LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) to Buy

Posted by on Jun 6th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

SOUTH32 LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SOUHY. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded SOUTH32 LTD/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SOUTH32 LTD/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded SOUTH32 LTD/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SOUTH32 LTD/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded SOUTH32 LTD/S from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SOUTH32 LTD/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS SOUHY opened at $7.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.68. SOUTH32 LTD/S has a 1-year low of $4.79 and a 1-year high of $11.52. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.09.

About SOUTH32 LTD/S

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, laterite ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

Featured Article: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for SOUTH32 LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SOUHY)

Receive News & Ratings for SOUTH32 LTD/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOUTH32 LTD/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Stereotaxis Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”
Stereotaxis Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”
UBS Group Upgrades SOUTH32 LTD/S to Buy
UBS Group Upgrades SOUTH32 LTD/S to Buy
Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Capital Southwest Co. Decreased by Analyst
Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Capital Southwest Co. Decreased by Analyst
SVB Leerink Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Gilead Sciences, Inc.
SVB Leerink Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Gilead Sciences, Inc.
Investors Purchase High Volume of NovaGold Resources Call Options
Investors Purchase High Volume of NovaGold Resources Call Options
National Bank Financial Weighs in on Dollarama Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings
National Bank Financial Weighs in on Dollarama Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report