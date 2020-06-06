UBS Group Upgrades SOUTH32 LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) to Buy

SOUTH32 LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SOUHY. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded SOUTH32 LTD/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SOUTH32 LTD/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded SOUTH32 LTD/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SOUTH32 LTD/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded SOUTH32 LTD/S from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SOUTH32 LTD/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS SOUHY opened at $7.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.68. SOUTH32 LTD/S has a 1-year low of $4.79 and a 1-year high of $11.52. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.09.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, laterite ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

