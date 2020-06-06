Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Decreased by Analyst

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Capital Southwest in a report released on Tuesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now expects that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.41. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Capital Southwest’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CSWC. ValuEngine lowered shares of Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital Southwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Capital Southwest from $22.50 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. National Securities raised shares of Capital Southwest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Capital Southwest from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.25.

Shares of CSWC opened at $15.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Capital Southwest has a 1 year low of $7.39 and a 1 year high of $22.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.17. The firm has a market cap of $269.97 million, a P/E ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 0.86.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $15.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 million. Capital Southwest had a negative net margin of 36.03% and a positive return on equity of 9.10%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is presently 104.46%.

In other Capital Southwest news, CFO Michael Scott Sarner acquired 21,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.31 per share, for a total transaction of $200,165.00. Also, CEO Bowen S. Diehl acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.46 per share, with a total value of $189,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,151.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 42,450 shares of company stock valued at $399,179 over the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSWC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 28.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest during the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 10.5% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 11,887 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.67% of the company’s stock.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

