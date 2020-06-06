SVB Leerink Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink upped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Gilead Sciences in a report released on Wednesday, June 3rd. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $1.95 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.71. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.81 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.14 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on GILD. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. DZ Bank raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.31.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $76.75 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.68. Gilead Sciences has a 12 month low of $60.89 and a 12 month high of $85.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.92.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.30%.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 13,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total value of $1,046,628.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,155,372.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 12,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total transaction of $982,223.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,896,931.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,144 shares of company stock worth $3,931,225. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,287,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,266,000 after purchasing an additional 78,612 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,538,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,044,000 after purchasing an additional 17,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 46,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

