Investors Purchase High Volume of NovaGold Resources Call Options (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 10,577 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 933% compared to the typical volume of 1,024 call options.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on NG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of NovaGold Resources in a research note on Friday, April 3rd.
In other NovaGold Resources news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 69,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total transaction of $589,196.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,074,428.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David A. Ottewell sold 12,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.26, for a total transaction of $116,870.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 641,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,944,494.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 275,843 shares of company stock valued at $2,880,661.
NG opened at $9.23 on Friday. NovaGold Resources has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $12.85.
NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02).
About NovaGold Resources
NovaGold Resources Inc primarily explores for and develops gold mineral properties in Canada and the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold property covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.
