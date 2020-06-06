National Bank Financial Weighs in on Dollarama Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:DOL)

Dollarama Inc (TSE:DOL) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Dollarama in a report released on Tuesday, June 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.27. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Dollarama’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported C$0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.57. The business had revenue of C$1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.06 billion.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DOL. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$56.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$48.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TD Securities upgraded shares of Dollarama from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Dollarama from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$53.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollarama presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$46.80.

DOL opened at C$47.68 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$44.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$43.51. Dollarama has a 1 year low of C$34.70 and a 1 year high of C$52.12. The stock has a market cap of $14.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.79.

In related news, Director John Assaly sold 2,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.90, for a total transaction of C$114,716.09. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$352,573.04. Also, Director John Huw Thomas sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.76, for a total value of C$232,552.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,200 shares in the company, valued at C$1,209,271.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a $0.044 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 16th. Dollarama’s payout ratio is 9.89%.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of March 28, 2019, it operated 1,225 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

