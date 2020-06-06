Royal Bank of Canada Trims Air Canada (TSE:AC) Target Price to C$23.00

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a C$19.00 price target on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Air Canada from C$43.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities cut their price target on Air Canada from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Air Canada from C$55.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$29.73.

Shares of Air Canada stock opened at C$20.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$17.21 and a 200 day moving average price of C$34.92. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 69.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.95. Air Canada has a 1 year low of C$9.26 and a 1 year high of C$52.71.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported C($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($1.15) by C($0.34). The company had revenue of C$3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.78 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Air Canada will post 2.4200001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

