Cryolife Inc (NYSE:CRY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cryolife Inc (NYSE:CRY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.50.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CRY shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Cryolife from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Cryolife from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cryolife from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Cryolife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cryolife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th.

In other Cryolife news, Director Ronald D. Mccall sold 1,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $39,227.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 127,766 shares in the company, valued at $2,915,620.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cryolife by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 114,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,541 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Cryolife by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 82,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cryolife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cryolife by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,870 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 12,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Cryolife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. 81.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cryolife stock opened at $23.55 on Friday. Cryolife has a twelve month low of $12.63 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $883.88 million, a P/E ratio of -181.15 and a beta of 1.37.

Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $66.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.11 million. Cryolife had a positive return on equity of 2.55% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cryolife will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

CryoLife, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues for use in cardiac and vascular surgeries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Medical Devices and Preservation Services. It offers BioGlue, an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X mechanical heart valves for aortic and mitral indications; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch for use in cardiac and vascular repairing activities; and PerClot, an absorbable powdered hemostat for use in surgical procedures, including cardiac, vascular, orthopedic, neurological, gynecological, ENT, and trauma surgeries.

