BRP Inc (TSE:DOO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

BRP Inc (TSE:DOO) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$48.56.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DOO shares. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of BRP from C$28.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of BRP from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$46.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Friday, May 29th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of BRP from C$40.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of BRP from C$74.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th.

TSE DOO opened at C$54.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$38.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$51.52. BRP has a 12 month low of C$18.56 and a 12 month high of C$75.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.45.

BRP (TSE:DOO) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 20th. The company reported C$1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.06 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.52 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that BRP will post 2.8900003 EPS for the current year.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

