Gritstone Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:GRTS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Gritstone Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:GRTS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.25.
GRTS has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gritstone Oncology in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Gritstone Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gritstone Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRTS. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Gritstone Oncology by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Gritstone Oncology by 165.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Gritstone Oncology by 491.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 7,097 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gritstone Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Gritstone Oncology by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares during the period. 77.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 million. Gritstone Oncology had a negative return on equity of 69.76% and a negative net margin of 2,397.90%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gritstone Oncology will post -2.74 earnings per share for the current year.
About Gritstone Oncology
Gritstone Oncology Inc, an immuno-oncology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.
Read More: Cost of Debt
Receive News & Ratings for Gritstone Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gritstone Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.